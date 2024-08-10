Political slogans and statement are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics and breaking's governing body later said the 21-year-old had been disqualified.

Talash was "disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire," World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part, with 37 athletes competing in 12 different sports including athletics, badminton and boxing.

Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the International Olympic Committee as a message to the country, which under Taliban rule has restricted women's and girls' access to sports and gyms.