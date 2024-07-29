Olympics 2024: Swimmers are turning to math for a moment’s edge at Paris Games

The 512 snapshots of data captured per second help researchers to create a digital twin for each swimmer, a numerical representation of how the athlete moves through the water. That data pointed to Douglass’ breaststroke pullout as an area where she was losing time. She looked at video to compare her form with that of Lilly King, a breaststroke specialist, and saw that the forward bend of her head was likely creating extra drag that was slowing her down. Mathematical modeling predicted that with a form adjustment, Douglass, who is now the American-record holder in the 200 breaststroke, could save as much as 0.15 seconds per pullout.

“Swimming is the perfect application of mathematics and physics,” Ono said. “We were never designed to swim in water. So to swim quickly in water is a really unique and complicated combination of athletic prowess and attention to detail in terms of physics and mechanics. That’s why I like it.”

The hydrodynamic profiling of the French national team is based on similar principles. Dr. Ricardo Peterson Silveira, a scientist from Brazil, came to a university in Rennes, France, three years ago to participate in France’s sports science project. He set up a demonstration in the warm-up pool at last year’s French championships that caught the eye of Bob Bowman, Marchand’s coach, who asked if his swimmer could be tested.

On the final day of the meet, Silveira tethered Marchand to a motorized device attached to the wall. The first test measured his drag while being pulled through the water in a streamlined position. Marchand registered the lowest value for this attribute, which they call passive drag, of any swimmer Silveira and the French researchers had tested, an indication that his body was built like a torpedo ready to shoot through the water.

A second test measured his speed while swimming against different resistance levels. Silveira then calculated how much power Marchand generated while swimming freestyle — the stroke he targeted for improvement in the Olympics — and the percentage that was used to propel him forward. Aquatic creatures like fish are very efficient at swimming, but even the best human swimmers are able to apply only about 60% of their effort in the direction of their swim. Based on Marchand’s results, Bowman said they incorporated short bursts of race-speed freestyle against heavy resistance into his training, aiming to boost both his power and his propelling efficiency.

To Bowman and Todd DeSorbo, the coach for Virginia and for the U.S. women for the Paris Games, more information allows them to better help their athletes, though the sport’s embrace of data has happened haltingly. Russell Mark, the former high-performance manager for USA Swimming, who introduced Ono to DeSorbo, recalled receiving mixed reactions from coaches 20 years ago when handing out paper printouts with race analytics.

“We are just at the cusp of this data revolution in swimming, and the athletes are hungry for it, the coaches are hungry for it, the sport is hungry for it,” Mark said. “You see it with the excitement over what Ken and Todd are doing and the success that they’re having on a program-wide scale. That’s the dream, and that’s the potential.”

The U.S. swimming team in Paris includes six athletes with ties to the University of Virginia. Madden no longer trains at Virginia, but this spring Ono and one of his interns visited her in Arizona, where they tried out the force paddles that Australian sprinter Chalmers has used. The data they captured during their testing showed that Madden’s efficiency plunged when she reacted to a swimmer racing in the lane next to her. She felt as if she were going faster, but she was actually out of sync, like a car whose timing belt is off.

Her takeaway for the Olympic trials: Swim her own race. In the final of the 800 freestyle, the second individual event Madden qualified in, she sensed that Jillian Cox, who ended up finishing third, was creeping up on her. But she reminded herself to stay focused on her stroke form. “I was actually thinking about Dr. Ono during my race,” Madden said.

Given her understanding of statistics, Douglass is careful not to say that any one variable has been the reason for her rise in her sport. Later this week, she will compete in the 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Her preparation for Paris has required rigorous attention to detail in her pool and dry land training, sleep, nutrition, race strategy and more. Using math to become a more efficient swimmer has enhanced that work.

As Douglass wrote in the research paper: “Force applied in any direction other than forward is not helping an athlete achieve their dream of Olympic gold.”