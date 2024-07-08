Paris Games 2024: Russia's absence, new scoring system mean seismic shift in artistic swimming

"So, what you're going to see now looks absolutely nothing like what you saw at the last Olympic Games. It is dramatically faster. It's dramatically higher flying. There's so much more creativity in routines.

"I don't want to dismiss the work that was done by anybody prior to these Games. But because of the degree of difficulty system, it now allows coaches to challenge that system and push the limits, like you see in many other sports."

China are the team to beat after topping the medals table at this year's World Aquatics Championships, with the United States finishing second and Australia third.

"We're going to put performances and scores up that could compete (for gold) if we swim very well," Andrasko said of the Americans' chances. "The Chinese are the best in the world, so it might even be a scenario where they have a bobble in their routine and that is sport to its purest."

The U.S. was considered the one team that would feature a male swimmer but the federation left 45-year-old pioneer Bill May, a member of their silver-medal winning team at the 2023 worlds, off their squad, ensuring no men will compete in Paris.

Italy's decision to leave Giorgio Minisini, one of the sport's most talented men, out of their Olympic plans also drew criticism from many in the sport.

"This should have been a landmark moment for the sport," World Aquatics, who announced in 2022 that each country could include two male swimmers in the team event, said in a statement. "All of us in the artistic swimming community need to work even harder to progress opportunities for male athletes in the sport.

"We are absolutely determined that there will be male artistic swimmers in the team competition at Los Angeles 2028, and we also continue to work on a proposal to add a mixed duet competition to the Olympic programme."

Canada once regularly finished among the Olympic medallists, and Kerri Morgan, Artistic Swimming Canada's chief sport officer, applauds the recent changes as well.

"It's exciting for countries to be talking about their medal potential, where that didn't necessarily happen in the past," Morgan told Reuters. "It felt very much like you knew who the winners were going to be before it started.

"It really is anybody's game."