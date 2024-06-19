Paris Olympics 2024: China names swimming team amid doping cloud

China named a 31-member swim team for Paris Games featuring six Olympic gold medallists on Tuesday, while a review continues of a doping case involving the country's swimmers before the Tokyo Games in 2021.

China's team for Paris includes Olympic women's 200m butterfly champion Zhang Yufei and men's 200m individual medley winner Wang Shun. It also features men's 100m freestyle world record holder Pan Zhanle and the 100m and 200m breaststroke world champion Qin Haiyang.

In April, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would send a compliance team to China to assess the country's anti-doping programme after confirming media reports that 23 swimmers had tested positive for a banned substance before Tokyo.