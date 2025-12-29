Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: Congress claims national water conservation award won with AI-images; administration rejects charge

Khandwa district secured first place nationwide for outstanding work in water conservation under the Centre's 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 18:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 18:45 IST
India NewsCongressMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us