Parmjeet Kumar wins bronze in World Para-Powerlifting Championships

Parmjeet wins bronze in World Para-Powerlifting C'ships

Parmjeet Kumar, who trains at Sports Authority of India Centre in Gandhinagar, won the bronze in the men's 49 kg category with an effort of 158kg

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 21:39 ist
Parmjeet Kumar. Credit: Twitter/ @DeepaAthlete

Parmjeet Kumar on Sunday became the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a medal in World Championships as he claimed a bronze at the ongoing edition in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Kumar, who trains at Sports Authority of India Centre in Gandhinagar, won the bronze in the men's 49 kg category with an effort of 158kg.

"History created for India in Para @Powerlifting by Paramjit Kumar of Punjab as he wins #bronze at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia," Paralympics Committee of India President Deepa Malik tweeted.

"Paramjit's 158KG Lift has created history!"

SAI congratulated Kumar for the historic feat.

"Many Congratulations to our NCOE athlete, Shri Parmjeet Kumar (M-49kg) for winning the BRONZE medal IN WORLD PARA POWERLIFTING SR CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 - TBILISI," SAI said in a tweet.

