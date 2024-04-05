Praggu holds Alireza in opener

One of the most awaited tussles between youngsters touted as the’ future faces of chess’, Alireza Firouzja and Praggnanandhaa began with one of the oldest Openings in Chess, the tried and tested Ruy Lopez.

This game had its fair share of excitement with Alireza castling early and Praggu preferring to keep his King in the centre and delaying castling to launch an attack on the King-side.

Praggu looked ready to go for the kill with his Queen and rooks gunning fire on the King-side.

Alireza in turn created a counter attack in the centre of the board and set up his own checkmating nets. Pragg forced the draw with perpetual checks on the 39th turn with his queen.