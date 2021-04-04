Pramod Bhagat wins gold at Dubai Para Badminton

Pramod Bhagat wins gold in singles and doubles in Dubai Para Badminton

Bhagat beat Kumar 21-17 21-18 in the final

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Apr 04 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 19:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

World number one Pramod Bhagat won the men's singles gold in the SL4 category at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar here on Sunday.

Bhagat beat Kumar 21-17 21-18 in the final.

There were some good rallies between the two Indians before Bhagat showcased his class to win the match and the gold under pressure.

SL4 players could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. They must play standing.

Bhagat then paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men's doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category by beating Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18 21-16.

Bhagat also won a bronze in mixed doubles, pairing up with Palak Kohli. He won a medal in every category that he took part.

World number five Sukant Kadam, however, could not deliver his best and lost in the SL3 men's singles final against Lucas Mazur of France 15-21 6-21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Badminton
sports

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

 