<p>Cairo: Young Indian shooter Samrat Rana came up with breathtaking show of marksmanship to clinch the men's 10m air pistol gold at the prestigious ISSF World Championships, here on Monday.</p>.<p>Samrat, who hails from Karnal, shot 243.7 in the final to beat back the challenge of China's Hu Kai, who took the silver in a nerve-wracking medal round with a score of 243.3.</p>.<p>India's Varun Tomar, who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, shot 221.7 to take the bronze in a high-intensity final, which saw lead changing hands between the three shooters multiple times.</p>