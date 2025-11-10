Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

Samrat, who hails from Karnal, shot 243.7 in the final to beat back the challenge of China's Hu Kai, who took the silver in a nerve-wracking medal round with a score of 243.3.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 16:47 IST
Sports NewsShooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us