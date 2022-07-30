CWG: Sanket Sargar wins Silver in 55-kg weightlifting

Sanket Sargar opens India's tally at Commonwealth Games with Silver in 55-kg weightlifting

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Jul 30 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 16:22 ist
Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honors in their respective events.

