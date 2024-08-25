Santissimo delivers at the death

“We were always wondering whether he would get the distance because his stallion is predominantly a sprinter while his mother gets a mile and a quarter. But he is a very talented horse, a very honest horse. It’s a team effort, without the help of my staff, my family, my wife (Tina) doesn’t like me to say it but a lot of the work is done by her. My son (Yohan) looks after the nutrition of the horses. Saqlain was terrific,” added Shroff.