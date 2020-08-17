Sarita Devi tests positive for Covid-19

Sarita Devi tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 21:47 ist
Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic.

The couple is based in Imphal.

"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a Covid-19 care facility in Imphal. Both of us have no symptoms at all," Thoiba told PTI over phone.

Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist.

The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.

Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sarita Devi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 