Shaili sizzles, Manu soars

After winning a silver medal at the World U-20 Championships in 2021, expectations of constant improvement from young Shaili Singh soared. But the long jumper, despite winning most domestic events, instead experienced the realities of plateaued form and performance for close to a year.

It was perhaps the relief of finally meeting those expectations of everything she is capable of that put a smile on the 19-year-old when she achieved her personal best of 6.76m to clinch gold in the women’s long jump event at the Indian Grand Prix 4 here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Looking better with each jump, the athlete from Uttar Pradesh, achieved the PB in her third attempt that also breached the Asian Games qualification mark set at 6.45m. Nayana James of Kerala with a jump of 6.53m took silver while Karthika Gothandapani (6.15m) claimed the bronze medal.

In the most anticipated event, Karnataka’s Manu DP snatched the gold with a 84.33m effort in the men’s javelin throw ahead of Uttar Pradesh duo of Rohit Yadav (81.81m) and Shivpal Singh (79.70) in second and third sports respectively. Rashi CM brought more cheer for the hosts as she finished on top in the women's 1500m race with a timing of 4:41.58.

Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor of Punjab, with a throw of 21.20 in his last attempt, topped the podium in the men’s shot put.

Latest sprint sensation, Amlan Borgohain of Assam, continued to make a statement by capturing two more golds in the men’s 100m and 200m to add to the similar sprint double he won a few days ago during the IGP 3.

Results: Men: 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.53s, 1; Ragul Kumar (TN) 10.77s, 2; Tejas Ashok Shirse (Mah) 10.89s, 3.

200m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 20.78s, 1; Animesh Kujur (Cht) 21.26s, 2; Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Ker) 21.35s, 3.

400m: Sumit Kumar (UP) 48.13s, 1; Amit Kumar (Raj) 48.52s, 2; Jagmeet Singh (Puj) 48.61s, 3.

1500m: Krishna Kumar (Har) 3:49.96, 1; Abhishek Pal (UP) 3:50.06, 2; Prakash Balu Gadade (Mah) 3:51.49, 3.

5000m: Gulveer Singh (UP) 14:08.33, 1; Murli Kumar Gavit (Guj) 14:29.46, 1; Rahul (Del) 14:32.02, 3.

3000m steeplechase: Bhupal Singh (UK) 9:36.06, 1.

Long jump: Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Ker) 7.87m, 1; Rishabh Rishishwar (UP) 7.76m, 2; Arya S (Kar) 7.64m, 3.

Triple jump: Mohammed Salahuddin SN (TN) 15.77m, 1; Yuva Raj (TN) 15.56m, 2; Jwngsar Basumatary (Asm) 15.22m, 3.

High jump: Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.10m, 1; Aniket Subhash Mane (Mah) 2.05m, 2; Kaustubha Jaiswal (MP) 2.05m, 3.

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Puj) 21.20m, 1; Karanveer Singh (Puj) 19.20m, 2; Aniket (UK) 17.30m, 3.

Javelin throw: Manu DP (Kar) 84.33m, 1; Rohit Yadav (UP) 81.81m, 2; Shivpal Singh (UP) 79.70m, 3.

Women: 100m: Archana S Suseendran (TN) 11.79s, 1; Daneshwari AT (Kar) 11.85s, 2; Agasara Nandini (Tel) 12.06, 3.

200m: Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 23.60, 1; Archana S Suseendran (TN) 23.86, 2; Daneshwari AT (Kar) 24.59, 3.

400m: Dandi Jyothika Sri (AP) 54.15s, 1; Kunja Rajitha (AP) 55.57s, 2; Twinkle Pundir (MP) 56.75s, 3.

1500m: Rashi CM (Kar) 4:41.58, 1; Chitra P Unnikrishnan (Ker) 4:42.90, 2; Nitin (Har) 5:46.05, 3.

5000m: Ankita (UK) 16:08.78, 1; Preenu Yadav (UP) 17:07.53, 2; Antima Pal (UP) 17:13.74, 3.

3000m steeplechase: Susmita Tigga (Odi) 10:53.94, 1; Priti Chaudhary (UP) 11:20.70, 2; Shaheen Dharwad (Kar) 12:32.82, 3.

Long jump: Shaili Singh (UP) 6.76m, 1; Nayana James (Ker) 6.53m, 2; Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 6.15m, 3.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (TN) 4.10m, 1; Sindhushree G (Kar) 3.60m, 2.

Shot put: Manpreet kaur (Har) 16.81m, 1; Abha Khatua (Mah) 15.98m, 2; Tunlai Narzary (Asm) 14.30m, 3.

Javelin throw: Anjali Kumari (Bih) 47.03m, 1; Hemamalini Neelakandan (TN) 46.27m, 2; Uma Choudhary (Raj) 45.73m, 3.