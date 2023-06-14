Somvarpet’s white elephant

Synonymous with the region’s love for hockey, the little-known Somvarpet - which translates to Somavara (in Kannada): Monday and pete meaning market - in Kodagu district has produced several Indian players over the years.

While BP Govinda (member of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the 1972 Munich Olympics) and SV Sunil (two-time Olympian and Arjuna awardee) are the stalwarts, other Indian internationals such as Arjun Halappa, Vikram Kanth, Hariprasad, Abharan Sudev, Roy KP, BM Geeta along with many in the national camps and India A teams have helped put Somvarpet on the sports’ global stage.

Recognising its contribution to Indian hockey and the immense talent pool, it was only apt when Hockey India chose this small town in the western ghats to lay a long-pending demand for synthetic turf - much to the excitement of hockey lovers here.

Though the 'bhoomi puje' was done way back on March 14, 2013, work began only in 2018 while the laying of the turf was completed in 2021 at Somvarpet’s Government PU College premises. More than two years later, however, the field remains closed and unused without a single match being played so far.

Surprisingly, around two years ago, HI issued an FIH (International Hockey Federation) certification and declared the turf fit as per international standards even though half the work - undertaken by a Hyderabad-based sports infrastructure company - had remained incomplete. This came as a rude shock to many and their concerns falling on deaf ears.

While defective drainage system and unscientifically built retention walls lead to flooding during monsoon, sprinklers have been placed behind goalposts. Besides, there are no water and electricity connections which have left the turf dry in summers.

“There is weed growing around the mat and in the stands. The newly-built arena has an abandoned look,” rued Ashok HN, director of Dolphin’s Hockey Academy in Somvarpet.

“It has been 10 years and we don’t know how many more years do we have to wait to witness some hockey action here,” he added.

A total of Rs 2 crore was allocated by the DYES initially but the expenditure of the project shot up to nearly Rs 5 crore in the course of time. With the money spent going waste, the stadium with a scenic backdrop fails to paint a pretty picture.

“It is really tragic because Somvarpet is one of the main hockey beds of the State and so much money has been spent,” said AB Subbaiah, secretary of Hockey Karnataka and member of the selection committee of HI.

“The mandate is for the agency to give a minimum guarantee of seven years after the completion of work. The DYES has to hold the contractor accountable.”

When DH contacted Vismayi VT, the assistant director at DYES of Kodagu district, she assured that the turf would be functional soon.

The newly-elected MLA of Madikeri, Mantar Gowda, inspected the facility on Monday and promised to fast track the process of getting the stadium ready and operational. “Around 90% of the work is completed. The interlocking of the surface around the turf and clearing the weed are the only tasks pending. And about the wrong placement of the sprinkler, we have requested the contractor to shift it. As soon as all this is ready, we will co-ordinate with MLA sir and our head office in Bengaluru to fix an inauguration date at the earliest,” said Vismayi.

If making the turf in Somvarpet - fourth in the district after Madikeri, Kudige and Ponnampet - functional is the immediate priority, maintaining it will be a challenge in the years to come.