Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Sonam takes bronze after pipping Chinese Long in thrilling play-off

In a bout in which the two wresters were locked 4-4 and the Chinese was ahead on criteria, Sonam effected a crucial take-down move with just 25 seconds left in the bronze play-off to emerge a 7-5 winner.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 10:24 IST

Follow Us

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik staved off a spirited challenge from China's Jia Long to win a bronze medal in the women's 62kg at the Asian Games, here on Friday.

In a bout in which the two wresters were locked 4-4 and the Chinese was ahead on criteria, Sonam effected a crucial take-down move with just 25 seconds left in the bronze play-off to emerge a 7-5 winner.

This is India's third wrestling bronze medal in this edition of the Games with Sunil Kumar (Greco Roman) and Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) winning earlier.

Kiran (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) and Bajrang Punia (men's 65kg) are also in contention for bronze medal later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 10:24 IST)
Sports NewsWrestlingAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT