Paralympic 2024: Suhas Yathiraj secures back-to-back medals with SL4 finals berth

Paris: Suhas Yathiraj, a silver medalist from Tokyo Games, is set to become the first Indian shuttler to win back-to-back medals at the Paralympics after outplaying compatriot Sukant Kadam in straight games to reach the men's singles SL4 final here on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, beat Sukant 21-17, 21-12 to make yet another final at the global showpiece.

Suhas, who served as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar during the Covid-19 pandemic and was also the DM of Prayagraj, delivered a commanding performance to book his place in the final.