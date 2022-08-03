CWG: Sunanya wins women's singles squash plate final

Sunanya Kuruvilla wins women's singles squash plate final at Commonwealth Games

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in a comfortable victory

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 03 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 16:17 ist
Sunanya Kuruvilla. Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

India's Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash single plate final at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

Saurav Ghosal, who went down in the semifinal yesterday, will take on home favourite James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal play-off.

The mixed doubles team will also be in action later in the day when Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu face Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri in their round of 32 match.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Commonwealth Games

What's Brewing

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

 