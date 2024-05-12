Tabilo beats Djokovic in huge upset at Italian Open, two days after bottle accident

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo claimed the biggest win of his career when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in the third round of the Italian Open in a match that lasted just 67 minutes on Sunday, two days after the Serbian was hit on the head by a water bottle.

Djokovic has won the tournament six times, with his last title coming in 2022, but Tabilo broke the top seed four times on Centre Court while not conceding a single break point.

Djokovic looked far from his best and the 36-year-old blamed Friday's "unfortunate" incident where he was accidentally struck on the head by a fan's water bottle while signing autographs after his second-round win.

"That has really impacted me a lot. After that I got medical care, been through half-an-hour, an hour of nausea, dizziness and blood," Djokovic told a news conference, adding that he would go for scans later.

"I managed to sleep okay, I had headaches. The next day, or yesterday, was pretty fine, so I thought it's okay. Maybe it is okay, maybe it's not.