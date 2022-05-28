TN, Karnataka dominate Day 2 of Indian Open Surfing

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka dominate Day 2 of Indian Open Surfing

The three-day competition is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India

PTI
PTI, Mangalore,
  • May 28 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:56 ist

Karnataka's Ishita Malviya (6.17) and Sinchana Gowda (7.30), along with Goa's Sugar Banarse (11.27) and Tamil Nadu's Srishthi Selvam (10.37), advanced to the finals of the women's competition in the Indian Open of Surfing here on Saturday.

Banarse will also compete in the finals of the groms (16 & under) girls surf category on Sunday.

Banarse, 16 impressed all the judges with her surfing, gathering the highest points among the women who made it to the finals at the Panambur beach.

The three-day competition is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, – the country's governing body for the sport of surfing and stand-up paddling.

In the Groms Boys (U16) surf category semifinals it was a clean sweep by Tamil Nadu surfers, with Kishore Kumar leading the race by a huge margin.

Kishore emerged with the highest marks in the competition. His 15.50 points from the judges was a testimony to his impressive surfing and maneuvers that also included a reverse flip, helping him comfortably secure a spot in the finals.

The others who have made it to the finals are Tayin Arun (11.10), Naveenkumar R (10.17) and Jeevan S (6.46).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Surfing

What's Brewing

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

 