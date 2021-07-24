Wongpattanakit wins women's 49 kg gold in taekwondo

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit wins women's 49 kg gold medal in taekwondo

Reuters
Reuters, Chiba,
  • Jul 24 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 18:50 ist
Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit and her coach celebrates winning against Spain's Adriana Cerezo Iglesias (Red)the taekwondo women's -49kg gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall. Credit: AFP Photo

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit, the bronze medallist in Rio five years ago, beat Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win the gold medal for women's taekwondo in the 49kg category on Saturday.

Serbia's Tijana Bogdanovic and Israel's Abishag Semberg won the two bronze medals.

Thailand
sports
Tokyo 2020

