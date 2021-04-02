Tokyo 2020 chief: will seek early decision on torch relay in Osaka

Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday organisers will hold talks with authorities in the western Japanese metropolis of Osaka to make a decision on the fate of the torch relay there.
Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Osaka is the capital of Osaka prefecture.
