Tokyo 2020 head to seek decision on Osaka torch relay

Tokyo 2020 chief: will seek early decision on torch relay in Osaka

Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 14:37 ist
The Olympic torch is seen at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday organisers will hold talks with authorities in the western Japanese metropolis of Osaka to make a decision on the fate of the torch relay there.

Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Osaka is the capital of Osaka prefecture.

Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics
Japan
COVID-19

