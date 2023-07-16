Tour de France: Spectators prompt mass pile-up; three of Vingegaard's teammates crash in stage 15

Three of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard's teammates crashed after a spectator prompted a mass pile-up in the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.
Nathan van Hooydonck hit the deck hard some 129km from the finish line with Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's key lieutenant in the mountain, and Dylan van Baarle, also crashing after one of the Jumbo-Visma riders was put off balance by a spectator.
All three got back on their bikes, although Van Hooydonck spent a couple of minutes lying on the ground before re-starting.
Vingegaard, of Jumbo-Visma, leads Slovenian Tadej Pogacar by 10 seconds.
Seven riders abandoned the race on Saturday in two separate crashes.
