TT at Asian Games: Manika enters pre-quarterfinals; mixed pair knocked out

However, India's mixed pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra failed to control their nerves at the last moment, losing against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng of Singapore 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11) in a close pre-quarterfinals clash at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park.