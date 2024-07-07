Ukraine's Mahuchikh breaks 1987 women's high jump world record

Paris: Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League to break a mark that has stood since 1987.

The 22-year-old world champion brushed off suggestions though that the jump had made her the clear favourite for the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26.

"I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive," she said.