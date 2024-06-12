Vidhatri takes pro plunge at home

Bengaluru: After several years of Mysuru throwing the hat in the ring only to be ignored, the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) finally decided to bring one of their events to the heritage city.
Starting Wednesday, some of the top women pro golfers in the country will hope to tackle the tricky course at the Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Club for the first time.
Among the 32 players in fray will be India's top women's amateur and Mysuru girl Vidhatri Urs who chose the special occasion to turn professional at the event hosted by her home club.
"Well, it was always in my mind. But..," Vidhatri started off.
"Even when the calendar came out at the start of the year, I wasn't really sure. I was confused whether to make the switch here in Mysuru or wait till the year end and start fresh next year.
"I spoke to everybody but Pranavi (Urs) had a conversation with me and said it's time. That was probably the last push of confidence I needed and I have taken the plunge," said the 18-year-old who lifted the Indian Golf Union's (IGU) West Bengal Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship title in Kolkata two weeks ago.
Expectations will be high from the latest pro who hopes to follow in the footsteps of cousin Pranavi who is currently having a dream run as a rookie on the Ladies European Tour (LET). But the younger of the Urs sisters - known for her calm temperament - is undeterred.
"Yes, there will be so many people cheering me on. I know the course in the back of mind. There is no plan as such. As a golfer, I don't really feel the difference between playing as an amateur and a pro. This will be fun for sure," she offered.
Vidhatri is set to play six events on the WGAI before heading to Morocco and then Delhi for the first stage of LET qualifying-school.
The talented youngster already starts off as one of the favourites to win on the Indian pro tour. And Vidhatri says she cannot wait to change her current Whatsapp display picture of her holding the 2023 IGU All-India Amateur trophies with a photo of her smiling with a WGAI title.
Published 11 June 2024, 19:08 IST