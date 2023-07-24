Vingegaard retains Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was second with Briton Adam Yates taking third place.
Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification with Italian Giulio Ciccone taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.
Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.
Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years