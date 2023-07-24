Vingegaard retains Tour de France title

Vingegaard retains Tour de France title

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 24 2023, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 05:28 ist
Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the Tour de France. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men's Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in Sunday's final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was second with Briton Adam Yates taking third place.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification with Italian Giulio Ciccone taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.

Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
cycling
Tour De France

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 