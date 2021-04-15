Viswanathan Anand's father dies aged 92

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's father, K Viswanathan, died here on Thursday following brief illness.
He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital, family sources said.
A former General Manager of the Southern Railway, Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Anand's wife Aruna described him as a great support to the celebrated chess player.
"He was a great support to Anand. He witnessed all of Anand's world championship victories," Aruna said.
"A simple man, he made sure his son had the right values. He took great pride in his achievements," she added.
