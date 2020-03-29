Boxer Saunders sorry for 'hit women' virus video

World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders  sorry for 'hit women' coronavirus video

AFP
AFP, London,
  Mar 29 2020
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 10:58 ist

British world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders was forced to apologise Saturday after a video emerged of him handing out advice to men on how to attack women if domestic arguments occur during tense coronavirus lockdowns.

WBO super middleweight champion Saunders, 30, is seen in the video giving tips on how to react if "your old woman is....coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face".

Using a punchbag, he then describes how to "hit her on the chin" and "finish her off".

Saunders apologised if he "offended any women".

"I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself," Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

"Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed." 

