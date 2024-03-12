World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev losses in quarters, Indian boxers draw a blank

Busto Arsizio: Nishant Dev missed out on a Paris Olympic quota by a whisker, suffering a heartbreaking loss in the 71kg quarterfinals as all Indian boxers returned empty-handed from the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here.

Dev went down 1-4 to USA's Omari Jones, the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, in a closely-contested light middleweight quarterfinal late on Monday.

A win in the last eight stage would have fetched the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist an Olympic quota.

None of the nine boxers competing here were able to add to India's tally of four quotas in boxing.