'Overweight' Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics: A look at her diet

Paris: In a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh Phogat, who defied several odds to make the final of the women’s freestyle 50 kg event of the Paris Olympics, was disqualified after being overweight by a few grams.
“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” said a statement from the Indian Olympic Association press attache.
PM Modi has also shared a heartfelt message for Phogat on X, calling her a "champion among champions."
In this context, let us have a quick look at the ace grappler's diet
Strict diet plan for the Olympian
Vinesh follows a strict diet plan. According to a report by ABP Live, Phogat has been advised by experts to stop the intake of ghee and sweets. She reportedly only sticks to nutritious and high-protein food.
How does Phogat's diet look in a single day?
Breakfast: Phogat's breakfast usually consists of fruits, oatmeal, and eggs.
Lunch: Her lunch usually consists of rice, dal, vegetables, and roti.
Evening Snacks: For evening snacks, the champion grappler prefers sticking to dry fruits and a protein shake.
Dinner: Phogat prefers a light dinner, usually consisting of soup and salads.
Does a prime athlete have cheat days?
Yes, the report also suggests that Phogat eats her preferred food on her cheat days, but is always mindful of the portions. Having a cheat day helps in metabolism and is also beneficial for an athlete's mental well-being.
Phogat apparently enjoys drinking milk and other milk products. She, according to the report, drinks around four to five kilograms of milk everyday. She also enjoys her curd, the report reveals.
Phogat reportedly stays away from fast food. She was once hospitalised after eating pizza, and since then the famed wrestler has stayed away from junk food and always sticks to home-cooked meals.
With DHNS inputs
Published 07 August 2024, 08:23 IST