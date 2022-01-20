P V Sindhu storms into Syed Modi quarter-finals

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over American Lauren Lam here on Thursday.
Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of her American rival 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match.
Sindhu will take on sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the last-eight stage.
Sindhu had earlier defeated compatriot Tanya hemanth 21-9 21-9 in her campaign-opener.
In another women's singles second round match, India's Samiya Imad Farooqui entered the quarterfinals after beating compatriot Kanika Kanwal 21-6 21-15.
Anupama Upadhyaya beat Smit Toshniwal 21-12 21-19 to set up a clash against Farooqui.
