P V Sindhu storms into Syed Modi quarter-finals

P V Sindhu storms into Syed Modi quarter-finals

Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of her American rival 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 15:20 ist
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu. Credit: AP Photo

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over American Lauren Lam here on Thursday.

Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of her American rival 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match.

Sindhu will take on sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the last-eight stage.

Sindhu had earlier defeated compatriot Tanya hemanth 21-9 21-9 in her campaign-opener.

In another women's singles second round match, India's Samiya Imad Farooqui entered the quarterfinals after beating compatriot Kanika Kanwal 21-6 21-15.

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Smit Toshniwal 21-12 21-19 to set up a clash against Farooqui. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

P V Sindhu
Sports News
Badminton

What's Brewing

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 