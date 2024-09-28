Pakistani team wins hearts with respectful gesture after India’s double gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

India’s historic double victory at the Chess Olympiad 2024, with both the men's and women's teams clinching their maiden gold medals, is being hailed as one of the nation’s greatest sporting accomplishments.

Amidst the celebrations, a viral video clip has drawn widespread attention on social media. The clip shows members of Pakistan’s chess team holding the Indian flag alongside the Indian players, in a surprising and heartwarming gesture.

Popular chess platform ‘Chessbase India’ shared the video on their X handle.

