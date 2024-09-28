Pakistani team wins hearts with respectful gesture after India’s double gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

India’s historic double victory at the Chess Olympiad 2024, with both the men's and women's teams clinching their maiden gold medals, is being hailed as one of the nation’s greatest sporting accomplishments.
Amidst the celebrations, a viral video clip has drawn widespread attention on social media. The clip shows members of Pakistan’s chess team holding the Indian flag alongside the Indian players, in a surprising and heartwarming gesture.
Popular chess platform ‘Chessbase India’ shared the video on their X handle.
Watch the video here:
This unexpected show of camaraderie by the Pakistani players has sparked conversations online, highlighting how sports can unite people, transcending political and national boundaries. Despite the strained relations between India and Pakistan, such moments serve as a reminder that arts and sports often bridge divides.
However, earlier this month, during the final match between India vs China, a clip from the official broadcasters had gone viral showing Pakistan players holding the Chinese flag. The Pakistani players were supporting China despite being beaten by the team in the semi-finals of the tournament.
On Thursday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian men's and women's chess teams.
“By winning on the global stage, you have not only made the entire nation proud but have also honoured the legacy of our traditional heritage,” he said.
The minister said India's strength lies not just in its manpower but also in its brainpower.
The All India Chess Federation has announced a whopping Rs 3.2 crore in rewards for the historic 45th Olympiad-winning Indian teams during a felicitation ceremony.
Each player from the winning teams will receive Rs 25 lakh, while the captains of the men’s and women’s teams, Abhijeet Kunte and Srinath Narayanan, will be rewarded with Rs 15 lakh each.
Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, head of the Indian delegation, will receive Rs 10 lakh, and the assistant coaches will be rewarded Rs 7.5 lakh.
