Paralympics 2024 | Australian swimmer celebrates gold after fortune teller prediction

Paris: Three years after surviving a horrific bike accident, Australian Paralympic swimmer Alexa Leary claimed her second gold medal in a world record time in Paris on Wednesday.

Leary's swim of 59.53 seconds in the 100 m freestyle final broke her world record in the heats of the S9 category which includes swimmers with severe weakness in one leg.

The bubbly 23-year-old from the Sunshine Coast was in a coma in hospital in 2021 after sustaining permanent brain and leg injuries in a high-speed bike crash that left her with a punctured lung and multiple broken bones.

Her parents, warned several times by doctors that their daughter might not survive, turned to a clairvoyant.

"When I was in ICU (intensive care unit), my dad got a fortune teller, and the fortune teller read that I wanted to go to the Paralympics. And I’m here," she said.