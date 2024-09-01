Paralympics 2024: No finals for Indian shooters Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu and Devaraddi

Chateauroux: Indian shooters Avani Lekhara finished 11th while Sidhartha Babu ended 28th and were unable to make the final of the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) event at the Paralympic Games here on Sunday.

In the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH2) qualification, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna ended in 26th place with a total score of 630.2.

In the Paralympics mixed event, both men and women compete on the line against each other.

Coming off her historic gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Avani could not replicate that form despite a strong start in what is not her pet event, and ended the competition with a total score of 632.8.

Sidhartha aggregated 628.3 across six series.

Avani's sequence of scores read 105.7, 106.0, 104.1, 106.0, 104.8, 106.2, while Sidhartha had scores of 104.6, 103.8, 105.7, 104.9, 103.6, 105.7.