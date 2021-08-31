Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in 10m air pistol shooting

Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in shooting

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 31 2021, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 11:39 ist
Credit; Twitter/ @DeepaAthlete

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

More to follow...

 

sports
Sports News
Paralympics

