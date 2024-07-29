Home
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker wins India's first-ever Women's shooting medal

The energetic Manu Bhaker stood out with her historic shooting bronze with a score of 221.7 and opened India's medal account on the second day of the Olympic Games in Paris.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 05:49 IST

Manu Bhaker gets to bite an Olympic medal after years of rigorous training.

Credit: Reuters

She became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games.

Credit: Reuters

Manu Bhaker, who took up shooting in 2016, has won umpteen medals on the international stage but this ultimate prize eluded her.

Credit: Reuters

After the heartbreak of her first Olympics in Tokyo, where she ended up in tears, Bhaker finally realised her dream with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event.

Credit: Reuters

Bhaker was remembering the lines from Gita in a high-pressure final that saw athletes being eliminated from 12 to 22 shots, with the last two shots deciding the silver and gold medallist.

Credit: Reuters

Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker waves during the ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Published 29 July 2024, 05:49 IST
