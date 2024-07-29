Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker wins India's first-ever Women's shooting medal

Manu Bhaker gets to bite an Olympic medal after years of rigorous training.
She became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games.
Manu Bhaker, who took up shooting in 2016, has won umpteen medals on the international stage but this ultimate prize eluded her.
After the heartbreak of her first Olympics in Tokyo, where she ended up in tears, Bhaker finally realised her dream with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event.
Bhaker was remembering the lines from Gita in a high-pressure final that saw athletes being eliminated from 12 to 22 shots, with the last two shots deciding the silver and gold medallist.
Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker waves during the ceremony.
Published 29 July 2024, 05:49 IST