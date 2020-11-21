India tours of Australia: Best knocks played by Indian batsmen in 2 decades
UPDATED : Nov 21 2020, 17:55 IST
India | Australia | Sachin Tendulkar | Virender Sehwag | Virat Kohli | VVS Laxman | Rahul Dravid | Mahendra Singh Dhoni | Shane Warne | Glenn McGrath | Brett Lee |
India's 2020 tour of Australia gets underway from Nov. 27. As fans gear up to witness an intense battle between the teams, let's look back at some of the most memorable knocks played by Indian batsmen in Australia in the last 20 years. Of course, there are many excellent knocks to choose from, as India, over the years, have been blessed with batsmen of the highest calibre. This list highlights some of the most brilliant knocks but unfortunately, many had to be excluded. Let's go down memory lane and begin the debate.
- 1 /8
The list - best India knocks in 20 years in Aus - India's tour of Australia in 2000 was a devastating one, with the Aussies delivering a comprehensive Test series whitewash. In the third Test, India batted first and were bundled out for just 150. Australia in reply piled up a mammoth 552 for the loss of five wickets. India needed 402 in their second innings to avoid the follow-on and though they fell well short, Laxman's brilliant 167 stood out like a jewel amidst the wreckage. He scored those runs off just 198 balls, against an attack with Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Brett Lee. Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /8
It was match 7 of the 2004 VB series. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Soon, Australia reduced them to 80/3 on a fast Sydney track. Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman then steadied the ship. Yuvraj, who was still transforming into a fine ODI batsman with exceptional talent, attacked the Aussie bowling and played a sublime innings of 139 off 122 balls. VVS Laxman ably supported him with a fine 106 off 130 balls. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /8
It was the third Test on the 2003-04 tour of Australia. India won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 366, a modest total that was highlighted by Virender Sehwag's 195 of 233 balls. Though the pitch was relatively easy to bat on and the Aussie bowling line-up did not have the services of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, no other Indian batsman was able to cross 50 runs. Sehwag scored more than 50% of the team's total and the knock is still regarded as one of the best innings played by an Indian batsman in Australia. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /8
Virat Kohli's 141 against Australia in 2014 can be best described as a fighting knock. In the first Test in Adelaide, Australia set India a target of 364 to win with a day remaining. Kohli, who was leading the side, raised a few eyebrows when he decided to go for the win. India lost Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara with 57 on the board but Kohli did not give up. With Murali Vijay as his partner, Kohli counter-attacked. Even after Vijay (99) fell with India at 242, Kohli refused to slow down. India ended up 48 runs short of the target but Kohli's innings was applauded by everyone. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /8
It was the first final of the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series. Australia won the toss and elected to bat, looking to put the 'scoreboard pressure' on India. Instead, they were restricted to 239, thanks to India's superb all-round bowling performance. A target of 240 can be challenging in a final, especially against Australia at home. At 87 for 3, India were nervous. However, Sachin Tendulkar was still there. As he has done so many times in his career, Tendulkar single-handedly dismantled the Aussie bowling and guided India home with an unbeaten 117 off 120 balls. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /8
It was 'The Wall' all the way in the second Test in 2003. When India was tottering at 85 for 4 in their first innings in reply to Australia's massive 556, it was widely thought that the match was as good as gone. However, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid turned back the clock and slowly began to drag India to a respectable position. When Laxman departed after scoring 148 off 282 balls, India were still 168 runs adrift of Australia's total. Dravid could not be stopped, however, and carried on. His impeccable 233 helped India to reach 523. Notably, Dravid was the last to fall in that innings. While chasing 230 to win in the second innings, Dravid was rock-solid again with an unbeaten 72 to take his team over the finishing line. It remains to date one of India's most famous overseas Test wins. Dravid was correctly named the Man of the Match for his performances. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /8
It was 2019. India trailed 0-1 in the three-match ODI series in Australia. The second ODI in Adelaide was a must-win for the Men in Blue but Australia were in the mood to seal the series and posted 298. It was a huge score in those conditions where the boundaries are big and the pitches are fast when batting first. India, however, had one of the greatest chasers in limited-overs cricket at their disposal and Virat Kohli rose to the occasion. Kohli's innings of 104 off 112 balls was filled with singles and doubles, a hallmark of his batting style. Later, M S Dhoni's unbeaten 55 sealed a chase that is considered one of the finest pursuits ever in ODI cricket. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /8
During the 2003-04 Test tour, Sachin Tendulkar was taunted for his lack of form (he was out for a duck twice in five innings). The 'Master Blaster' was also criticised for getting out while trying to play his famous cover drive. And so, as the story goes, the great batsman made a decision not to play the shot before the fourth and final Test in Sydney. And indeed, Tendulkar did not play the drive until he reached his century in the first innings. He still unleashed a wide range of shots against an Australian attack that lacked the brilliance of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. He went on to score an unbeaten 241, which is to date the highest score by an Indian in Australia. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from SRH vs RR
UPDATED : Oct 12 2020, 07:43 IST
IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Dubai | Cricket | Robin Uthappa | Sanju Samson | David Warner | Steve Smith | Ben Stokes | Manish Pandey |
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /9
IPL 2020: Best moments from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.
- 2 /9
Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Hyderabad batsmen Manish Pandey and David Warner during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Rajasthan Royals bowler Kartik Tyagi during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Steve Smith during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Syed Khaleel Ahmed celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Rajasthan Royals batsmen Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Commonwealth Games Day 10: India's gold medalists
UPDATED : Apr 14 2018, 17:37 ISTCommonwealth Games | Photos |
- 1 /7
India's Neeraj Chopra shows his gold medal at the medal ceremony of men's javelin throw event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
- 2 /7
Table tennis gold medalist Manika Batra of India poses with medal. (REUTERS)
- 3 /7
Gold medalist India's MC Mary Kom poses for photographs during the medal ceremony of the women's Light Fly (45-48kg) boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
- 4 /7
Gold medallist Gaurav Solanki of India, silver medallist Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland, and bronze medallists M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara of Sri Lanka and Reece McFadden of Scotland. (REUTERS)
- 5 /7
Sanjeev Rajput of India celebrates winning the gold medal at the men's 50m Rifle 3P final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP/PTI)
- 6 /7
Gold medalist India's Sumit during the medal ceremony of MFS 125kg wrestling Nordic at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
- 7 /7
Silver medalist Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon, gold medalist Vikas Krishan of India and bronze medalists Steven Donnelly of Northern Ireland and John Docherty of Scotland pose with medals. (REUTERS)
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
India at Commonwealth Games
UPDATED : Apr 06 2018, 14:23 ISTCommonwealth Games | India |
- 1 /7
Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on Friday. (PTI Photo)
- 2 /7
Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom celebrates after making a Commonwealth Games record in women's 48kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
- 3 /7
India's Pranati Das competes during the women's team artistic gymnastics competition at Coomera Indoor Stadium during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AP/PTI Photo)
- 4 /7
Indian weightlifter P Gururaja poses for a photo after winning silver in Men's 56kg Weightlifting final during Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
- 5 /7
India's M Raja competes in men's 62 kg weightlifting event at 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
- 6 /7
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth in action against Pakistani player Murad Ali at Badminton men's singles in mixed team event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
- 7 /7
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal in action against Pakistani player Mahoor Shahzad at Badminton women's singles in Mixed Team event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, November 21: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 21 2020, 07:57 ISTBrazil | Racism | Protests | Black Lives Matter | Thanksgiving | Uttar Pradesh | Chhath Puja | Christmas | Oregon | Panama | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Chile | United States |
- 1 /7
A volunteer helps arrange bags of food during a pre-Thanksgiving food handout, sponsored by Linda Flowers, for members of the community in Fort Washington, Maryland. Linda Flowers, a survivor of Covid-19, holds a community food handout each Friday to honor her late father, Bishop James N. Flowers, who passed away from Covid-19 in April 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Security forces are seen walking next to tires on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
An educator with a Panamanian flag on her face takes part in a protest demanding better education conditions in Panama City. Educational unions demonstrated to commemorate the International day of Children's rights denouncing the alleged violation of the right to education during the school year where virtual clases, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, did not reach to all students. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A helicopter drops a bundle of cut Christmas trees onto a truck at Noble Mountain Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. Noble Mountain is one of the largest Christmas tree farms in the world, harvesting about 500,000 trees per season. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A Kinnar Akhada member performs rituals with other devotees during Chhath Puja, in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Turkeys are seen outside a barn at a farm in Orefield, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Products burn at a supermarket Carrefour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Black Consciousness Day after protesters invaded the place during a protest against racism and the death on the eve of a black man who was beaten by white security agents in a supermarket of the same chain in Porto Alegre and who later died. In Brazil, around 55% of the population identifies as black or mixed-race. Credit: AFP Photo