India's 2020 tour of Australia gets underway from Nov. 27. As fans gear up to witness an intense battle between the teams, let's look back at some of the most memorable knocks played by Indian batsmen in Australia in the last 20 years. Of course, there are many excellent knocks to choose from, as India, over the years, have been blessed with batsmen of the highest calibre. This list highlights some of the most brilliant knocks but unfortunately, many had to be excluded. Let's go down memory lane and begin the debate.