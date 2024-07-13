Probe of Chinese swimmers could keep US from hosting future events, ASOIF says

Images of members of soccer's world governing body FIFA being arrested on US corruption charges as they exited a Zurich hotel in 2015 remain fresh and not a scene the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or member federations would like to see repeated.

"The US extraterritorial investigation raises doubts about the personal safety of athletes, sport officials and representatives of international sport organisations and the confidence with which they may travel to the US for international sporting competitions and commitments," said ASOIF in a statement.

"The investigation may lead IFs (international federations) to consider the risks of allocating future international events to the US"

ASOIF said it wants clarification from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Organising Committee regarding their position on WADA, which has come under intense criticism from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart.

"Running from accountability as fast as they can. Why would any federation or athlete be afraid of telling the truth?" Tygart said in a statement when reached via email.

"WADA President Banka and his cronies fear mongering again and using scare tactics, clearly, signalling they have something to hide. The more the world learns the more troubling it is that Banka and WADA leaders allowed China to bury 23 positive tests - it is time for answers."

Neither USOPC or the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Games responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Any investigation would fall under the Rodchenkov Act legislation passed in 2020 that extends US law enforcement jurisdiction to any international sporting competitions that involve American athletes or have financial connections to the United States.

Named after Grigory Rodchenkov, a former Russian anti-doping laboratory head who turned whistleblower and helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, the act criminalises doping schemes intended to influence sports events and allows US prosecutors to seek prison terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to $1 million.

"The US criminal investigation into an anti-doping case on foreign soil, and the recent position of the US Anti-Doping Agency, threaten to undermine the role and independence of WADA, and by extension, trust and confidence in the global anti-doping system and the autonomy of sporting rules and regulations," said ASOIF.