Pujara hardest to bowl at in Test cricket: Cummins

Pujara hardest to bowl at in Test cricket: Cummins

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Apr 26 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 13:32 ist
Australia's Pat Cummins. (AFP Photo)

Australia's world number one pacer Pat Cummins finds India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara the toughest batsman to bowl at in Test cricket and called him a "pain in the back" for his team.

With his solid batting at number three, Pujara had played an influential role in India's historic triumph Down Under in 2018-19.

Cummins held Pujara in high esteem when asked which batsman he found toughest to bowl to during a Question & Answer session that was arranged by the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

"There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. But I am going to go with someone different, and he is (Cheteshwar) Pujara from India. He was a real pain in the back for us," Cummins said.

The unassuming Pujara had helped India claim their maiden Test series victory in Australia last year by amassing a staggering 521 runs at an average of over 74 with three hundred and a half-century.

Cummins recalled the difficulty the Australian bowlers faced in dislodging Pujara.

"He (Pujara) was an absolute rock for them in that series. (He was) really hard to get out. Just ultra concentration all day, day after day. He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far, I think," Cummins added.

Pujara was named the Man of the Series for his stellar showing, proving to be the player that made all the difference.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pat Cummins
Cheteshwar Pujara
India
Australia
Cricket

What's Brewing

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

 