'Punjab govt withdrew my Khel Ratna nomination'

Punjab govt withdrew my Khel Ratna nomination since I am ineligible: Harbhajan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 16:15 ist
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Credits: PTI Photo

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday clarified the Punjab government's decision to withdraw his nomination for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award as he doesn't fit in the eligibility criteria for country's highest sporting honour.

"I have been flooded with calls as to why the Punjab Govt withdrew my name from Khel Ratna nominations. The truth is I am not eligible for Khel Ratna which primarily considers the international performances in last three years," the 40-year-old cricketer tweeted.

"The Punjab Govt is not at fault here as they have rightly withdrawn my name. Would urge my friends in media not to speculate."

Harbhajan, who has 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets is an Arjuna Awardee and was also conferred with Padma Shri.

Harbhajan last represented India in Test and ODIs in 2015.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ODI
Test cricket
India
Khel Ratna
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Harbhajan Singh

What's Brewing

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 