Rajnath approves cash rewards for military personnel who won medals in Asian Games, Asian Para Games

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved cash rewards of up to Rs 25 lakh each to the armed forces personnel who bagged medals in last year's Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

For both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, silver medal winners Rs 15 lakh each and bronze medal winners Rs 10 lakh each, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the armed forces personnel who bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China in September-October 2023," it said.