Royal Challengers Bangalore seek elusive opening hat-trick

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be chasing an elusive record when they take on a smarting but dangerous Kolkata Knight Riders in this season’s first early kick-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Never in the history of the IPL have the Royal Challengers won their opening three games. The closest they came was in 2014 when they triumphed in their opening two games before they were brought down by the Knight Riders themselves. Perennial slow starters, the Royal Challengers know a first hat-trick of opening wins will consolidate the early momentum they have gained.

It’s too early in the season to arrive at a conclusion but so far most of Royal Challengers’ gambles have paid off. Early indications show they could be finally in for a long haul. Firstly, their biggest risk, roping in Glenn Maxwell for an astronomical Rs 14.25 crore. Not only have RCB’s high-value assets consistently failed to deliver historically, Maxwell was procured despite the franchise being well aware of his poor record in the IPL. But, RCB decided to bet big on the ‘Big Show’ and the Australian has delivered brilliantly so far, playing two crucial knocks and showing the destruction he is capable of when tuned in.

Secondly, and surprisingly, their death bowling has looked strong. In the opening game against Mumbai Indians, they successfully reined in an array of big-hitters while in the second against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they scripted a sensational comeback just when the game appeared to be drifting away.

The lead act in both those games was Harshal Patel. The medium-pacer, coming from Delhi Capitals in a pre-season trade-off, has been brilliant so far, putting his decade-long experience to good use. Getting the yorkers right and mixing up the pace smartly, Harshal has not only been economical but is also the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has stepped up nicely while opening pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson have been right on the money. Add a parsimonious Washington Sundar into the mix and RCB finally appear to have found a cure to their Achilles Heel. There is also depth to their bowling this season.

The only worry for them is the poor form of ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The Haryanvi, skipper Virat Kohli’s trusted lieutenant with the ball, has been wicketless so far and expensive as well. In fact, since the Australia limited-overs series from late last year, he has been in indifferent form and he would be keen to arrest that slide.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up from the disappointing Mumbai loss. Cruising at one stage, they suffered an inexplicable collapse to suffer a 10-run defeat. Their biggest worry has been the poor returns with the bat of their key player Andre Russell. The powerful West Indian has made just 14 runs and he’ll be desperate to hit the straps. If so, then RCB bowlers could be on a leather hunt.