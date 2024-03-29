Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame a second-set meltdown to beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-4 0-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and secure a return trip to the Miami Open final.

In Saturday's title clash, Rybakina will face off against American Danielle Collins, who beat Russian 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Rybakina, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw, won nearly 82 per cent of her first-serve points but converted only two of her 11 break-point chances en route to securing victory in two hours 33 minutes.

"It was such a tough battle," Rybakina, a Moscow-born Kazakh, said during her on-court interview after reaching her fourth final of the year.

"I didn't serve that well and also Vika, from the second set, she was hitting the serve very well. It was difficult but I knew was going to fight until the end and actually that's what I did."

In the opening set, Rybakina squandered her first five break-point chances before solving Azarenka's serve to grab a 4-3 lead and she leaned on her astonishing power before closing out the 51-minute set with a hold to love.