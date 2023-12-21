Sakshi Malik retires, Vinesh Phogat warns of more exploitation in wake of WFI polls

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling following the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said, "...If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..."
Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat, who was also a part of the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan, warned that the women would continue to face exploitation under the new WFI chief.
"There are minimal expectations but we hope that we get justice. It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?... We are still fighting," she said.
Bajrang Punia too reacted to Singh's election, saying, "It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election."
