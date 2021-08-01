Biles withdraws from floor exercise final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise event final at Tokyo 2020

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Aug 01 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 10:33 ist
Simone Biles during training. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020, USA Gymnastics said on Sunday, adding that she would make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, the beam.

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was elegible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on beam," USA Gymnastics said in a Tweeted statement.

"Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

There was no immediate information on who would take her place.

