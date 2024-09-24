Sindhu looks to Sridhar to put her back on track

The former world champion had a forgettable outing at the Paris Games where she lost in the pre-quarterfinals to China’s He Bingjiao. The result, though not unexpected given her struggles with injury prior to the Games, put question marks on Sindhu's future. Now, with the revamp of her coaching staff with Sridhar at the helm and South Korea's Lee Hyun II as consulting coach, the Hyderabadi has made a clear intention of continuing to play. Anup will be the fourth coach Sindhu has been working with since she parted ways with South Korean coach Park Tae Sang after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021.