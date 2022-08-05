CWG: Sudhir wins gold in para powerlifting heavyweight

Sudhir wins gold in para powerlifting men's heavyweight in Commonwealth Games

Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 05 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 13:15 ist
India's Sudhir, center, Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu, left, and Scotland's Micky Yule pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals respectively won at the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England. Credit:AP/PTI File Photo

India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG.

Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.

Sudhir had won a bronze in men's upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June.

Sudhir, who had started powerlifting in 2013 in Sonipat, has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which was postponed to next year.

Sports News
Commonwealth Games
gold medal

