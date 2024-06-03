T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Indian players to watch out for

Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma has a big role to play in the tournament. Apart from his skilled batting, his skill as a captain will attract more eyes. With an impressive run scoring ability especially at the big tournaments, Rohit is one of the vital cog in Team India's line up. He has scored 963 runs in the T20 WC history and has nine half centuries to his credit.
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli is in dream form and just won Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with 741 runs. Kohli is expected to continue his dream run with the bat and lead the team to become the champions.
Hardik Pandya has rich experience in playing international tournament and has led the team in the past. This star all-rounder can change the course of the game not just with the bat but also with his impactful bowling.
Team India's wicket keeper Rishabh Pant has made an impressive comeback after a car accident in December 2022. At the warm up game, Pant scored a crucial half century leading his team to victory. Even at the IPL 2024, Pant scored a massive 446 runs at an average of 40.54.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant
Team India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is one of the players who has an crucial role to play. With searing pace and lethal yorkers, Bumrah can outshine any player and emerge as the match winner.
Published 03 June 2024, 09:35 IST