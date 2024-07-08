T20 World Cup 2024: Top 5 cricketers with most mentions on social media

Rohit Sharma, India's T20 World Cup-winning captain, has topped the list with 5.5 million mentions.
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli came second on the list with 4.1 million mentions.
Third on the list is Suryakumar Yadav who received a whopping 1.3 million mentions on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@surya_14kumar
Jasprit Bumrah, the game changer for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2024 final, came fourth on the list with 1.2 million mentions.
Credit: Instagram/@jaspritb1
With 1.1 million mentions, Team India's star all-rounder came fifth on the list.
Published 08 July 2024, 11:06 IST