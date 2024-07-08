Home
T20 World Cup 2024: Top 5 cricketers with most mentions on social media

From Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, here we list top five crickter with most mentions on social media during the T20 World Cup 2024, according to Digital Marketing Agency Interactive Avenues.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 11:06 IST

Comments
Rohit Sharma, India's T20 World Cup-winning captain, has topped the list with 5.5 million mentions.

Credit: PTI

Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli came second on the list with 4.1 million mentions.

Credit: Reuters

Third on the list is Suryakumar Yadav who received a whopping 1.3 million mentions on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@surya_14kumar

Jasprit Bumrah, the game changer for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2024 final, came fourth on the list with 1.2 million mentions.

Credit: Instagram/@jaspritb1

With 1.1 million mentions, Team India's star all-rounder came fifth on the list.

Credit: Reuters

Published 08 July 2024, 11:06 IST
