<p>New York: India's Yuki Bhambri progressed to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by advancing to the last four of the US Open men's doubles event with New Zealand partner Michael Venus.</p><p>The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a quarterfinal clash on Court 17 to continue their impressive run on Wednesday.</p><p>Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.</p><p>For Bhambri, 33, it marked a career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles.</p>.Jannik Sinner swats aside Lorenzo Musetti to set up US Open semi-final with Auger-Aliassime.<p>A former junior world No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, he has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam.</p><p>"It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions," Bhambri said while speaking on Jio Hotstar.</p><p>"We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage."</p><p>Talking about his decision to rejoin forces with Venus, Bhambri said the "timing felt right" to start competing together again.</p><p>"I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him.</p><p>"It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we’ve made together."</p><p>The result also extends India's legacy in men's doubles, in which the likes of Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna have excelled in the past.</p><p>The winners secured the first break of the match when Bhambri found a service return winner on Mektik's serve for a 3-1 lead. Venus' serve came under pressure in the very next game but the New Zealander managed to save, consolidating the break.</p>.Pegula and Sabalenka meet again, resurgent Osaka faces Anisimova in US Open semis.<p>Bhambri locked the first set with an easy volley winner on Ram's return.</p><p>The Indian, however, lost his serve early in the second set, allowing Mektic and Ram to make a comeback in the match.</p><p>They got the break back to make it 4-4 but eventually lost the set in the tie-break when Bhambri served a double fault, facing set point.</p><p>Bhambri saved a break point in game three of the decider to avert the danger.</p><p>Mektic was comfortably up 40-15 in game eight but the Indo-Kiwi pair got the break for a decisive 5-3 lead when Mektic could not return the angled backhand from the Indian after serving a double fault at deuce.</p><p>Serving for the match, Venus was down 0-40 but he and Bhambri saved all three and later two more and closed the game when Ram's backhand service return fell on the net.</p><p>Bhambri and Venus will face sixth seed British pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.</p>