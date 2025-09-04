Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Bhambri locks in career-best Grand Slam show, makes US Open semifinals

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 06:30 IST
Sports NewsTennisUS OpenYuki Bhambri

Follow us on :

Follow Us